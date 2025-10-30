Previous
Steps and saggars by dulciknit
Photo 1375

Steps and saggars

Taken inside a bottle kiln at the Gladstone Pottery Museum, Stoke-on-Trent.
Saggars are protective ceramic boxes used in firing pottery.
30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

Alison Hewitt Bai...

ace
@dulciknit
Critique welcome. Veteran 365er, 2011 vintage. Only posting occasionally and irregularly now. I'm an abstract photography enthusiast but not exclusively so. Born in the...
376% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wonderful textures, shapes, tones
October 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact