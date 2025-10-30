Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1375
Steps and saggars
Taken inside a bottle kiln at the Gladstone Pottery Museum, Stoke-on-Trent.
Saggars are protective ceramic boxes used in firing pottery.
30th October 2025
30th Oct 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Alison Hewitt Bai...
ace
@dulciknit
Critique welcome. Veteran 365er, 2011 vintage. Only posting occasionally and irregularly now. I'm an abstract photography enthusiast but not exclusively so. Born in the...
1793
photos
50
followers
29
following
376% complete
View this month »
1368
1369
1370
1371
1372
1373
1374
1375
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
old
,
bricks
,
steps
,
mono
,
texture
,
monochrome
,
industrial
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful textures, shapes, tones
October 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close