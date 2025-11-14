Previous
Inside Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral by dulciknit
Inside Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral

Another one of those BOB ones, I think.
I took this some years ago but it got buried in the files until a recent sort through (I do that a few times a year) brought it to light.
Happy weekend!
@dulciknit
Critique welcome. Veteran 365er, 2011 vintage. Only posting occasionally and irregularly now. I'm an abstract photography enthusiast but not exclusively so. Born in the...
gloria jones ace
Fabulous capture of symmetry, repetition, lines, shapes...A beautiful interior.
November 14th, 2025  
