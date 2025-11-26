Sign up
Photo 1387
Reflections on the river
An ICM shot. I find the results of intentional camera movement very hit and miss but it's great fun to do.
26th November 2025
26th Nov 25
Alison Hewitt
ace
@dulciknit
Critique welcome. Veteran 365er, 2011 vintage. Only posting occasionally and irregularly now. I'm an abstract photography enthusiast but not exclusively so.
1805
photos
50
followers
29
following
1380
1381
1382
1383
1384
1385
1386
1387
Tags
nature
,
reflections
,
outside
,
water
,
trees
,
outdoors
,
river
,
icm
,
waterperry gardens
