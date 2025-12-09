Previous
A forgotten corner by dulciknit
Photo 1394

A forgotten corner

BOB
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Alison Hewitt Bai...

ace
@dulciknit
Critique welcome. Veteran 365er, 2011 vintage. Only posting occasionally and irregularly now. I'm an abstract photography enthusiast but not exclusively so. Born in the...
381% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
I love the light, shadows and the repetition of columns.
December 9th, 2025  
Al C ace
Very cool image
December 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact