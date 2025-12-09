Sign up
Previous
Photo 1394
A forgotten corner
BOB
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
2
2
Alison Hewitt Bai...
ace
@dulciknit
Critique welcome. Veteran 365er, 2011 vintage. Only posting occasionally and irregularly now. I'm an abstract photography enthusiast but not exclusively so. Born in the...
1812
photos
53
followers
32
following
381% complete
View this month »
1387
1388
1389
1390
1391
1392
1393
1394
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
old
,
museum
,
rural
,
mono
,
machinery
,
textures
,
monochrome
,
industrial
,
abbeydale industrial hamlet
Corinne C
ace
I love the light, shadows and the repetition of columns.
December 9th, 2025
Al C
ace
Very cool image
December 9th, 2025
