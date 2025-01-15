Previous
When life gives you stones, build something beautiful. by duska
15 / 365

When life gives you stones, build something beautiful.

15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Dusanka

@duska
amateur photographer
Walks @ 7 ace
This is simple but interesting. LOVE the title! Welcome to 365, hope you like it here. I am honored by your following and am looking forward to seeing more of your work.
January 15th, 2025  
Dusanka
@joysabin Thank you 😊
January 15th, 2025  
