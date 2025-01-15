Sign up
15 / 365
When life gives you stones, build something beautiful.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
stones
Walks @ 7
ace
This is simple but interesting. LOVE the title! Welcome to 365, hope you like it here. I am honored by your following and am looking forward to seeing more of your work.
January 15th, 2025
Dusanka
@joysabin
Thank you 😊
January 15th, 2025
