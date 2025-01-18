Sign up
Previous
18 / 365
Shadows
This is an older photo, because I'm lying in bed with a fever.
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
1
0
Dusanka
@duska
amateur photographer
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
2025 - year 1
Camera
SM-G980F
Taken
27th August 2021 6:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
sun
,
shadows
,
people
,
city
,
maribor
,
slovenia
Helge E. Storheim
ace
Nice light. Hope you feel better soon :-)
January 18th, 2025
