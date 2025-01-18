Previous
Shadows by duska
18 / 365

Shadows

This is an older photo, because I'm lying in bed with a fever.
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Dusanka

@duska
amateur photographer
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Helge E. Storheim ace
Nice light. Hope you feel better soon :-)
January 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact