25 / 365
Forest
“Learn to be calm, and you will always be happy.”
– Paramahansa Yogananda
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
2
2
Dusanka
@duska
I am an amateur photographer and mostly take photos with my phone because it's always at hand. When I have more time, I pick up...
Album
2025 - year 1
SM-S901B
SM-S901B
Taken
25th January 2025 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
winter
,
sun
,
forest
,
january
Christine Sztukowski
ace
At peace
January 25th, 2025
Dave
ace
Beautiful Love the sun flare
January 25th, 2025
