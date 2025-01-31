Previous
meditation by duska
31 / 365

meditation

It's Friday and I'm very tired.
But I'm happy, because I managed to complete the first month of the 365 project. 😊
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Dusanka

@duska
I am an amateur photographer and mostly take photos with my phone because it's always at hand. When I have more time, I pick up...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact