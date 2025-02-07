Sign up
Previous
38 / 365
another cold evening
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
1
0
Dusanka
@duska
I am an amateur photographer and mostly take photos with my phone because it's always at hand. When I have more time, I pick up...
38
photos
25
followers
36
following
View this month »
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
2025 - year 1
Camera
SM-S901B
Taken
7th February 2025 6:02pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
february
,
cold
,
evening
carol white
ace
Nicely captured, a quiet road and street scene
February 7th, 2025
