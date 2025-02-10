Previous
Another winter day without snow by duska
41 / 365

Another winter day without snow

10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Dusanka

@duska
I am an amateur photographer and mostly take photos with my phone because it's always at hand. When I have more time, I pick up...
Jenny ace
Lovely photo. Same here, but we might get some tomorrow! (Mid-Atlantic U.S.)
February 10th, 2025  
