Abandoned Betnava castle by duska
42 / 365

Abandoned Betnava castle

11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Dusanka

@duska
I am an amateur photographer and mostly take photos with my phone because it's always at hand. When I have more time, I pick up...
Lesley Aldridge ace
That's a shame it's abandoned, such a beautiful building.
February 11th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Such a stunning looking building - as Lesley said - such a shame...
February 11th, 2025  
