42 / 365
Abandoned Betnava castle
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
2
1
Dusanka
@duska
I am an amateur photographer and mostly take photos with my phone because it's always at hand.
Views
6
2
1
2025 - year 1
SM-S901B
11th February 2025 12:54pm
Tags
winter
,
february
,
castle
,
maribor
,
slovenia
Lesley Aldridge
ace
That's a shame it's abandoned, such a beautiful building.
February 11th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Such a stunning looking building - as Lesley said - such a shame...
February 11th, 2025
