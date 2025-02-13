Sign up
Previous
44 / 365
My winter garden
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
Dusanka
@duska
I am an amateur photographer and mostly take photos with my phone because it's always at hand. When I have more time, I pick up...
Photo Details
Album
2025 - year 1
Camera
SM-S901B
Taken
13th February 2025 12:18pm
Privacy
Tags
winter
,
sun
,
february
,
garden
,
cold
KV
ace
Beautiful.
February 13th, 2025
