The Ents at sunset by dustyloup
45 / 365

The Ents at sunset

Tough choice between sunrise and sunset photo today but the trees were just too cool. I was dropping off a Christmas card at my old apt complex
24th December 2019 24th Dec 19

Stephanie

@dustyloup
Photo Details

Sylvia du Toit
Fav for the trees. May you enjoy Christmas day with love ones
December 24th, 2019  
