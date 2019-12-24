Sign up
The Ents at sunset
Tough choice between sunrise and sunset photo today but the trees were just too cool. I was dropping off a Christmas card at my old apt complex
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
Stephanie
@dustyloup
2
1
1
365
Redmi Note 7
24th December 2019 4:49pm
sunset
france
trees
vésinet
Sylvia du Toit
Fav for the trees. May you enjoy Christmas day with love ones
December 24th, 2019
