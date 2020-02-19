Sign up
102 / 365
Still life silvers
Giving the still life a try. Blah. I think for my first year I prefer just taking what tickled my fancy but I wanted to dust off this old camera anyway...
Old point and shoot, hand cream, glasses case and a Christmas ornament
19th February 2020
19th Feb 20
Stephanie
@dustyloup
1
365
Redmi Note 7
19th February 2020 10:10pm
Public
silver
theme-blackwhite
