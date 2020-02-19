Previous
Next
Still life silvers by dustyloup
102 / 365

Still life silvers

Giving the still life a try. Blah. I think for my first year I prefer just taking what tickled my fancy but I wanted to dust off this old camera anyway...
Old point and shoot, hand cream, glasses case and a Christmas ornament
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Stephanie

@dustyloup
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise