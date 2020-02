Dog poo plague!

Stepping away from the theme to capture the variety. I didn't get shots of all the signs, but the one stretch of street was obviously plagued by it to the point that the homeowners were fed up!

The one on the left says pick up after your dog, even someone with limited intelligence should be able to understand (red)

We're not going to let you get away with polluting our environment. Pick up your poop!

Also like Sidewalk Not Sh*twalk