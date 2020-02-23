Sign up
Spring in February
I took a lot of photos that could've been black and white but c'mon, spring in February !!!
It was so windy, all those ripples on the surface
23rd February 2020
23rd Feb 20
Stephanie
@dustyloup
Margo
ace
Lovely
February 24th, 2020
