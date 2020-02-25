Previous
Playing in the mud by dustyloup
108 / 365

Playing in the mud

The idea is that there's beauty even in a mud puddle but it kind of looks like this craft I made one time as a kid, like a blob that was beautiful in my mind but objectively just a blob. Well, it's my blob and I'm proud of it anyway, haha!
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

Stephanie

@dustyloup
