Train passages
Elevator in the suburban rail station
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
Dustyloup
@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
Album
365
Camera
Redmi Note 7
Taken
2nd March 2020 1:13pm
Tags
train
,
shadows
,
elevator
,
rer
