Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
122 / 365
Tonight on cloud TV...
More clouds!
I saw something so cool today, a heron catching a fish, and got a couple of shots but face it, phone cameras aren't meant for zoom shots :(
10th March 2020
10th Mar 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dustyloup
@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
122
photos
24
followers
43
following
33% complete
View this month »
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Redmi Note 7
Taken
10th March 2020 5:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mirror
,
street
,
clouds
,
stripes
,
walking
,
building
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
This is really fun- very sci-fi, very creative! I don't think it will be too much longer before cell phones can do zoom shots better. I'm amazed at some of the cell phone shots on here. They've really improved the macro and general abilities on them. So I wouldn't be surprised that the next round of cell phone "models" have even better camera ability. Great shot!
March 10th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close