Tonight on cloud TV... by dustyloup
122 / 365

Tonight on cloud TV...

More clouds!
I saw something so cool today, a heron catching a fish, and got a couple of shots but face it, phone cameras aren't meant for zoom shots :(
10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

Dustyloup

@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
33% complete

Ann H. LeFevre ace
This is really fun- very sci-fi, very creative! I don't think it will be too much longer before cell phones can do zoom shots better. I'm amazed at some of the cell phone shots on here. They've really improved the macro and general abilities on them. So I wouldn't be surprised that the next round of cell phone "models" have even better camera ability. Great shot!
March 10th, 2020  
