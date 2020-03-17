Sign up
A last morning walk before confinement...
Found this little shrine in the park. Didn't capture the pinecones as I wanted to but I liked how it lined up with the tree in the background
17th March 2020
17th Mar 20
Dustyloup
@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
tree
grass
park
walking
shrine
Dustyloup
@juliedduncan
I thought of your photo that reminded me of the Blair Witch Project when I took this shot, but made mine sunnier
March 17th, 2020
