A last morning walk before confinement... by dustyloup
129 / 365

A last morning walk before confinement...

Found this little shrine in the park. Didn't capture the pinecones as I wanted to but I liked how it lined up with the tree in the background
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

Dustyloup

@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
35% complete

Dustyloup
@juliedduncan I thought of your photo that reminded me of the Blair Witch Project when I took this shot, but made mine sunnier
March 17th, 2020  
