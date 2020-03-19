Sign up
Trapped inside
My rice cooker. Let me out!
19th March 2020
19th Mar 20
Dustyloup
@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
Tags
home
confinement
isolation
covid19
kali
ace
bit steamy
March 20th, 2020
