Fluffy white bread by dustyloup
137 / 365

Fluffy white bread

Oops I forgot to post this on the 25th! Here's the sandwich bread I made using the recipe in this video:
https://youtu.be/ZKyEgOoP9II

I think my husdband likes it and there's that goofy closet door serving as a drying rack again!
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

Dustyloup

@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
38% complete

