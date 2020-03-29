Sign up
Another cup of rosy tea
That's a bedsheet in the background, not a ghost! Tried to crop it out but wanted to include the "sense of place"
29th March 2020
29th Mar 20
Dustyloup
@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Redmi Note 7
Taken
29th March 2020 9:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
tea
,
cup
,
handle
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
hahaha I nearly didn't notice it then had such a laugh
March 30th, 2020
