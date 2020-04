Color play - Pochoir/Stencil Graffiti

In the US vandalizing a mailbox can result in serious fines (up to $200K) or even a prison sentence (up to 3 years)! But this includes more serious vandalism like fires or other destruction.

French fines are lower, up to 7000 € max, but only about 10% of arrests are actually fined.

I wouldn't want the person who created this little artwork to be fined but done would say it's no different than tagging.