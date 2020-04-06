Sign up
149 / 365
Game night
Putting away the Arkham Horror card game, the dice were just there.
There are some serious scratches on my table
6th April 2020
6th Apr 20
Dustyloup
@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
149
photos
30
followers
51
following
40% complete
View this month »
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Redmi Note 7
Taken
6th April 2020 10:13pm
Tags
cards
,
game
,
dice
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I like perspective of the playing cards from behind the dice. I guess the scratches mean you had a good time? I hope!
April 6th, 2020
