Game night by dustyloup
149 / 365

Game night

Putting away the Arkham Horror card game, the dice were just there.
There are some serious scratches on my table
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

Dustyloup

@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
40% complete

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
I like perspective of the playing cards from behind the dice. I guess the scratches mean you had a good time? I hope!
April 6th, 2020  
