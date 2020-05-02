Previous
Next
Online cooking for charity by dustyloup
175 / 365

Online cooking for charity

My company's logo is green and white so we did green Corsican hummus, risotto with greens, and mojito. I have no glass tumblers so I poured into an old yogurt jar and forgot to include a slice of lime but it was in there!
2nd May 2020 2nd May 20

Dustyloup

ace
@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise