184 / 365
Irises
Thanks everybody for the nice comments on yesterday's flowers. I think it was a tie between the b&w and the color, but multiple comments suggesting to combine.
I'm overdoing it on the smart phone use again so no commenting for me today!
11th May 2020
11th May 20
Dustyloup
ace
@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Redmi Note 7
Taken
11th May 2020 7:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
iris
,
wall
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
interesting take in bw
May 11th, 2020
