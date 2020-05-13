Previous
Oh I've missed these beautiful trees! by dustyloup
186 / 365

Oh I've missed these beautiful trees!

They're on a walking path that was "closed" during the lockdown so I haven't seen them for two months
13th May 2020 13th May 20

Dustyloup

@dustyloup

