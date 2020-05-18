Previous
Social distancing in commuter train by dustyloup
191 / 365

Social distancing in commuter train

First trip to Paris in over 2 months!!
Traveling during off hours to avoid crowding.
Spending the night will be back in suburbia tomorrow
18th May 2020

Dustyloup

@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
52% complete

Photo Details

