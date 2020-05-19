Sign up
192 / 365
Masked ghosts
So strange riding in nearly empty trains.
19th May 2020
19th May 20
Dustyloup
@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
193
photos
31
followers
51
following
Tags
paris
,
metro
,
covid19
,
line 4
