Walk along the seine by dustyloup
193 / 365

Walk along the seine

The banks of the Seine have been open for a week. Went for a picnic. Finished the Brie ;)
Would you live in a house boat?
20th May 2020 20th May 20

Dustyloup

ace
@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

