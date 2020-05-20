Sign up
193 / 365
Walk along the seine
The banks of the Seine have been open for a week. Went for a picnic. Finished the Brie ;)
Would you live in a house boat?
20th May 2020
20th May 20
Dustyloup
ace
@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
194
photos
31
followers
51
following
52% complete
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Redmi Note 7
Taken
20th May 2020 1:55pm
Tags
france
,
boats
,
seine
,
rueil
