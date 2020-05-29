Sign up
202 / 365
Walk in the St Germain en Laye forest
Nice big walk yesterday.
Reforestation section of the forest
29th May 2020
29th May 20
Dustyloup
ace
@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
3
3
365
Redmi Note 7
29th May 2020 11:16am
Tags
france
,
trees
,
fern
,
forest
