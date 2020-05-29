Previous
Walk in the St Germain en Laye forest by dustyloup
202 / 365

Walk in the St Germain en Laye forest

Nice big walk yesterday.
Reforestation section of the forest
29th May 2020 29th May 20

Dustyloup

@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
