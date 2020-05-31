Sign up
204 / 365
Unrealized potential
Almost edited the pic and thought, no way I'm messing with this blue green color!
Forgot to post this one on the day
31st May 2020
31st May 20
Dustyloup
ace
@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Redmi Note 7
Taken
31st May 2020 5:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grass
,
dirt
,
twig
,
ground
,
sooc
,
pine cone
Margo
ace
Interesting shot
June 6th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
those colours are fab!
June 6th, 2020
