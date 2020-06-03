Sign up
206 / 365
Uninspired
I feel a bit like that flower in the background. Floppy but still colorful! 🦚
Tomorrow's another day
3rd June 2020
3rd Jun 20
Dustyloup
ace
@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
209
photos
32
followers
53
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Redmi Note 7
Taken
3rd June 2020 6:06pm
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
walking
,
wall
Dustyloup
ace
Ps I'm in the doghouse for addictive smartphone use (put myself there) so that's why I've been behind on commenting 😂
June 3rd, 2020
