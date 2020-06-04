Sign up
5:45 PM - Last time in the Colmar Ave office
"Rush Hour"
Went to the office to clean out my desk and pack up for the move. Since I'll only be in the office about 2 months before I'm laid off, I brought most of my stuff home.
Had to wait for an attestation to take the train back
4th June 2020
4th Jun 20
Dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
Views
3
365
Redmi Note 7
4th June 2020 5:45pm
train
,
covid19
