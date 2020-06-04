Previous
Next
5:45 PM - Last time in the Colmar Ave office by dustyloup
207 / 365

5:45 PM - Last time in the Colmar Ave office

"Rush Hour"
Went to the office to clean out my desk and pack up for the move. Since I'll only be in the office about 2 months before I'm laid off, I brought most of my stuff home.
Had to wait for an attestation to take the train back
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

Dustyloup

ace
@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
56% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise