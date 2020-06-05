Sign up
208 / 365
Ode to a store bought cake
I call you a Swiss roll but I'm sure the Swiss would die a little inside at the sight of your tasty chemical filled layers
5th June 2020
5th Jun 20
Dustyloup
@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
212
photos
33
followers
54
following
Tags
cake
,
package
,
knife
Ann H. LeFevre
LOL well-said! Quick hide the evidence in your stomach!
June 5th, 2020
