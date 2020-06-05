Previous
Ode to a store bought cake by dustyloup
Ode to a store bought cake

I call you a Swiss roll but I'm sure the Swiss would die a little inside at the sight of your tasty chemical filled layers
Ann H. LeFevre ace
LOL well-said! Quick hide the evidence in your stomach!
June 5th, 2020  
