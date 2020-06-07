Sign up
Still life selfie
My day in a nutshell. Yesterday was busy, so chilling today.
7th June 2020
7th Jun 20
Dustyloup
ace
@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
Tags
laptop
,
mug
,
screen
,
headphones
,
computer
,
drinking
,
keyboard
,
bookshelf
,
kindle
,
selfie
sarah
ace
Fun shot !
June 7th, 2020
Corinne
ace
Looks like a perfect Sunday !
June 7th, 2020
