Still life selfie by dustyloup
211 / 365

Still life selfie

My day in a nutshell. Yesterday was busy, so chilling today.
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Dustyloup

ace
@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
sarah ace
Fun shot !
June 7th, 2020  
Corinne ace
Looks like a perfect Sunday !
June 7th, 2020  
