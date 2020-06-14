Sign up
The blues
I had them or they had me. Only pic of the day even though I met "the girls' from aquagym for coffee
14th June 2020
14th Jun 20
Dustyloup
ace
@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
225
photos
35
followers
54
following
Tags
window
,
blue
