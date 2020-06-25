Sign up
I'm melting!!
It was soooo hot today! Did a quick walk at noon. It's was barely bearable. The geese were very busy grooming
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
Dustyloup
@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
235
photos
35
followers
54
following
222
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
0
365
Redmi Note 7
25th June 2020 1:51pm
Tags
birds
,
hot
,
lake
