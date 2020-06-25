Previous
I'm melting!! by dustyloup
229 / 365

I'm melting!!

It was soooo hot today! Did a quick walk at noon. It's was barely bearable. The geese were very busy grooming
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

Dustyloup

