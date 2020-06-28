Sign up
232 / 365
Understated elegance
Thanks everyone for the comments and favs on yesterday's post. I might have fooled some of you into thinking it was a real deer!
Love the master craftsmanship in front of this house. The whole thing looks like a sword kind of...
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
Dustyloup
ace
@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
Photo Details
Tags
leaves
,
masonry
,
stonework
