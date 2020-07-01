Sign up
Reflecting pool
Very quick walk to the park before work then went back to the same spot to have a picnic lunch
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
Dustyloup
ace
@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Redmi Note 7
Taken
1st July 2020 8:52am
Tags
rocks
,
france
,
lake
,
vésinet
