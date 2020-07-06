Sign up
240 / 365
Blindsided again...
Focus on the path forward, don't get distracted by the shiny things or the dark spaces! Easy to say, hard to do
6th July 2020
6th Jul 20
3
1
Dustyloup
ace
@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
247
photos
35
followers
55
following
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
240
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Redmi Note 7
Taken
6th July 2020 7:14pm
Tags
sun
,
walking
,
path
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
lovely starburst!
July 7th, 2020
Shell
So true. X
July 7th, 2020
Pigeons Farm
ace
A beautiful photo and such wise words.
July 7th, 2020
