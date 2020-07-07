Previous
Bad photo, but that's ok by dustyloup
241 / 365

Bad photo, but that's ok

Île des impressionnistes. Some people eat at restaurants, other prefer a picnic on a bench next to the Seine. The restaurant was so noisy! It was packed
7th July 2020

Dustyloup

