The Seine dressed up by dustyloup
242 / 365

The Seine dressed up

A rose by any other name is just graffiti?
Walk back from another picnic spot south of yesterday's shot. This pedestrian bridge follows the suburban train tracks.
Overdid it on the color pop, but whatevs
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Dustyloup

ace
@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I don't think you overdid it at all- it matches the intensity of the sky. This view is very similar to our view of the Delaware River- but then I guess most rivers follow a similar geographic pattern. I think it's a good shot!
July 8th, 2020  
