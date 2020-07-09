Previous
Woo hoo! Finally arrived! by dustyloup
243 / 365

Woo hoo! Finally arrived!

Ordered these plant stakes a while back, so cute, also have "did I plant that?" "F- if I know..", "cheaper than therapy"...
Lots of funnies: https://m.facebook.com/ThorneValleyStudio/
Dustyloup

@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
