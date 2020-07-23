Previous
Paris is waking up... And so am I by dustyloup
Paris is waking up... And so am I

Rushing to work after staying with a friend.
Oh là là ! Soooo many people on the commuter train
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

Dustyloup

@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
70% complete

