Previous
Next
Žižkov Television Tower Prague by dustyloup
261 / 365

Žižkov Television Tower Prague

80's Communist-era architecture and 00's art installation with crawling babies. First night visiting Prague with my brother.
More info about the tower: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/%C5%BDi%C5%BEkov_Television_Tower
More about the babies:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Babies_(%C4%8Cern%C3%BD)
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Dustyloup

ace
@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
71% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I'm still quite confused what the babies represent with the bar codes for faces? quite intriguing
July 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise