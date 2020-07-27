Sign up
Previous
Next
261 / 365
Žižkov Television Tower Prague
80's Communist-era architecture and 00's art installation with crawling babies. First night visiting Prague with my brother.
More info about the tower:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/%C5%BDi%C5%BEkov_Television_Tower
More about the babies:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Babies_(%C4%8Cern%C3%BD)
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
Dustyloup
ace
@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
270
photos
34
followers
54
following
71% complete
254
255
256
257
258
259
260
261
Views
5
1
365
Redmi Note 7
27th July 2020 9:30pm
tv
sky
lights
architecture
tower
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I'm still quite confused what the babies represent with the bar codes for faces? quite intriguing
July 31st, 2020
