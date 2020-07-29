Previous
Next
View from Petrin observation tower, Prague by dustyloup
263 / 365

View from Petrin observation tower, Prague

St Lawrence church. Building next to it has the inscription "Vstalt Teto Chvile". If you zoom or search in Google maps you can see the beautiful artwork around the door.
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

Dustyloup

ace
@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
74% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise