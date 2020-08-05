Previous
Giant metronome Prague, Letna Park by dustyloup
Giant metronome Prague, Letna Park

Replaced the statue of Stalin.
Below we stumbled upon the national theatre practicing outside for the opera "Rusalka" by Dvorak. So moving!! Hope they are able to have their performance in September

Filler photo for lazy August days
5th August 2020

Dustyloup

