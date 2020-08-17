Sign up
282 / 365
Falling for August
On the way home from work
17th August 2020
17th Aug 20
Dustyloup
ace
@dustyloup
In my first year of the project mostly to record beautiful or interesting things in my life but also to start pushing me to improve...
291
photos
34
followers
55
following
4
2
1
365
Redmi Note 7
17th August 2020 6:03pm
Tags
france
,
leaves
,
walking
bkb in the city
Great pov
August 17th, 2020
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
beautiful, love the colours of the house peeking through
August 17th, 2020
